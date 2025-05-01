The Latest: Trump names Rubio as acting national security adviser, taps Waltz as UN ambassador

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he’s naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as acting national security adviser to replace Mike Waltz, whom he is nominating for United Nations ambassador.

Trump announced the switch-up shortly after news broke that Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were departing the administration just weeks after it was revealed he added a journalist to a Signal chat being used to discuss military plans.

Here’s the latest:

Trump threatens sanctions against anyone who purchases Iranian oil

The president’s threat comes after planned talks over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program were postponed.

President Donald Trump waves after speaking about investing in America in the Cross Hall of the White House, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alex Brandon

Trump wrote on social media Thursday that “All purchases of Iranian Oil, or Petrochemical products, must stop, NOW!”

He said any country or person who buys those products from Iran will not be able to do business with the U.S.

The threat came after Oman announced that talks scheduled for this coming weekend have been postponed.

Justice Department sues Hawaii and Michigan over planned lawsuits against fossil fuel companies

The department argues in filings Wednesday that the states’ lawsuits alleging harms that play a role in climate change would infringe on the federal government’s authority.

The federal lawsuits raise questions over states’ abilities to take climate action without federal opposition.

In court filings, the DOJ said the federal Clean Air Act “creates a comprehensive program for regulating air pollution in the United States and “displaces” the ability of States to regulate greenhouse gas emissions beyond their borders.”

When burned, fossil fuels release emissions such as carbon dioxide that warm the planet.

Trump creates a religious liberty commission on the National Day of Prayer

The president signed an executive order creating the panel during a White House Rose Garden ceremony to recognize the National Day of Prayer.

Its members include Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, former U.S. housing secretary Ben Carson and TV talk-show host Phil McGraw. The commission was Patrick’s idea, Trump said.

Patrick told Trump, “There has never been a president who has invoked the name of Jesus more than you.”

McGraw said Trump is a “man of deep faith … who wants this country to have a heart and have religion.”

US State Department says American officials met with Syria’s interim authorities in Washington

The meeting Tuesday was the first known Trump administration contact with Syrian officials since the fall of President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The new Syrian authorities arrived in the U.S. last week to attend a series of meetings in Washington and New York as part of an effort to urge relief from harsh sanctions that were imposed by America and its allies after Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 that spiraled into a civil war.

In a statement released Wednesday, the State Department said while they do not discuss “private diplomatic conversations,” they continue to urge the interim authorities to “choose policies that will reinforce stability” for Syrians, “assure peace with Syria’s neighbors,” while developing the war-torn country’s economy.

“Any future normalization of relations or lifting of sanctions will depend on the interim authorities’ actions and positive response to the specific confidence building measures we have communicated,” the State Department said.

Trump says taxes increasing may make people give up their religion

Addressing a National Day of Prayer Event in the White House Rose Garden, Trump vowed: “We’re bringing back religion in our country” and doing so “quickly and strongly.”

The president used the occasion to again promise that tax-cut legislation would work its way through Congress.

Trump noted that he was addressing “a religious ceremony” but, added that, to him, “That’s part of the religion because, if your taxes go up” than some people “might give up your religion.”

“You might have no choice. You’ll be working too hard to try and make it,” he said if taxes rise.

Sex assault reports in the US military fell by nearly 4% last year, fueled by a big drop in the Army

A Pentagon report released Thursday says there were 8,195 reported sexual assaults in 2024 involving members of the military, compared with 8,515 in 2023.

It was the second year in a row with a decrease, reversing a troubling trend that has plagued the Defense Department for more than a decade.

Defense officials say that while the decline is a good sign, the numbers of reported assaults are still too high and the military needs to do more to get victims to report the often undisclosed crime.

Judge bars deportations of Venezuelans from South Texas under 18th-century wartime law

U.S. District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. is the first judge to rule that the Alien Enemies Act cannot be used against people whom the Republican administration claims are gang members invading the United States.

“Neither the Court nor the parties question that the Executive Branch can direct the detention and removal of aliens who engage in criminal activity in the United States,” Rodriguez wrote Thursday. But, he said, “the President’s invocation of the AEA through the Proclamation exceeds the scope of the statute and is contrary to the plain, ordinary meaning of the statute’s terms.”

In March, Trump issued a proclamation claiming the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua was invading the U.S. He said he had special powers to deport immigrants, identified by his administration as gang members, without the usual court proceedings.

The Alien Enemies Act has only been used three times before in U.S. history, most recently during World War II, when it was cited to intern Japanese-Americans.

The proclamation triggered a flurry of litigation as the administration tried to ship migrants it claimed were gang members to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Rodriguez’s ruling is significant because it is the first formal permanent injunction against the administration using the AEA and contends the president is misusing the law.

FDA to rehire fired staffers who booked inspection trips, but other workers remain in limbo

For the second time in recent months, the Food and Drug Administration is bringing back some recently fired employees, including staffers who handle travel bookings for safety inspectors.

More than 20 of the agency’s roughly 60 travel staff will be reinstated, according to two FDA staffers notified of the plan this week, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential agency matters.

Food scientists who test samples for bacteria and study potentially harmful chemicals also have been told they will get their jobs back, but have yet to receive any official confirmation.

The reversals are the latest example of the haphazard approach to cuts at the agency, which have shrunk FDA’s staff by an estimated 20%. In February, the FDA laid off about 700 provisional employees, including food and medical device reviewers, only to rehire many of them within days.

— Matthew Perrone

Trump national security adviser Mike Waltz is out in first major shakeup of Trump’s second term

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz is set to depart the Trump administration.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter, which marks the first major staff shakeup of President Trump’s second term.

Waltz came under searing scrutiny in March after revelations that he added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which was used to discuss planning for a sensitive March 15 military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

A far-right ally of the president, Laura Loomer, has also targeted Waltz, telling Trump in a recent Oval Office conversation that he needs to purge aides who she believes are insufficiently loyal to the “Make America Great Again” agenda.

Waltz’s deputy, Alex Wong, is also expected to depart, according to the people. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel move not yet made public. The National Security Council did not respond do a request for comment.

▶ Read more about Mike Waltz leaving the Trump administration

— Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Seung Min Kim

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum says she spoke with Trump about ongoing trade negotiations

“It was a good conversation,” Sheinbaum said during her daily news briefing. “Even though there wasn’t a specific agreement, the important thing is that we’re working on it.”

Sheinbaum, who said she and Trump spoke for 10 to 15 minutes Thursday morning, noted that the Trump administration had relaxed some of the tariffs on automobiles and auto parts this week, but said Mexico is still looking for a better deal for the automotive sector, as well as for steel and aluminum which face their own U.S. tariffs.

The U.S. is looking to reduce its trade deficit with Mexico, she said, noting that Mexico was working to find ways to help them do that.

The leaders agreed that their cabinet secretaries would continue negotiating.

“It is a good sign that we continue advancing,” she said.

From Tokyo to Turin to LA, Trump’s policies loom over May Day marches

French union leaders condemned the “Trumpization” of world politics, while in Italy, May Day protesters paraded a puppet of the American president through the streets of Turin.

Across continents, hundreds of thousands turned out for Thursday’s rallies marking International Workers’ Day, many united in anger over President Trump’s agenda — from aggressive tariffs stoking fears of global economic turmoil to immigration crackdowns.

In the United States, organizers framed this year’s protests as a pushback against what they called a sweeping assault on labor protections, diversity initiatives and federal employees.

In Germany, union leaders warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. In Bern, Switzerland, thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war — part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.

▶ Read more about May Day marches around the world

Trump will address graduating students at the University of Alabama

President Trump will travel to heavily Republican Alabama on Thursday to speak to graduating students at the University of Alabama, where he’s expected to draw some protesters despite enjoying a deep well of support in the state.

Trump’s evening remarks in Tuscaloosa will be the Republican president’s first address to graduates in his second term and will come as he’s been celebrating the first 100 days of his administration.

The White House did not offer any details about Trump’s planned message.

Alabama, where Trump won a commanding 64% of the vote in 2024, is where he’s staged a number of his trademark large rallies over the past decade. It also is where Trump showed early signs of strength in his first presidential campaign when he began filling stadiums for his rallies.

▶ Read more about Trump’s planned trip to Alabama

State Department plans to host memorial to fallen staffers of dismantled aid agency

Administration officials say they’re seeking a permanent home at the State Department for a memorial honoring fallen staffers of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The memorial bears the names of 99 USAID and other foreign assistance workers killed in the line of duty around the world.

The Trump administration has dismantled USAID and terminated most of its programs and staff, accusing its humanitarian and development work of being wasteful and out of line with Trump’s agenda. Past presidents since John F. Kennedy argued that working for a more stable and prosperous world benefited U.S. security.

The State Department says workers removed the memorial from the former USAID headquarters Wednesday. It’s being held in a temporary location, the agency said.

White House says Harris comments are a reminder she’s not president

Deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller says former Vice President Kamala Harris’ criticism of Trump are a “great reminder to the American people of just how blessed we all are that the leader sitting in the Oval Office today is President Donald Trump and not President Kamala Harris.”

“It would have been the end of America,” Miller said at a briefing with reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Harris said in a speech Wednesday night that Trump’s tariffs are “clearly inviting a recession.”

Miller countered that, “The only things Americans want to hear from Kamala Harris is an apology” for less strict immigration policies and enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border, which he said was “unforgivable.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt added, “I think I speak for everyone at the White House, we encourage Kamala Harris to continue going out and do speaking engagements.”

Weekend round of nuclear talks between the US and Iran are postponed, Oman says

The planned negotiations between Iran and the United States this weekend over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program have been postponed, Oman announced Thursday.

A message online from Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement in a post on the social media platform X.

“For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd,” he wrote. “New dates will be announced when mutually agreed.”

Al-Busaidi did not elaborate. Iran and the U.S. did not immediately acknowledge al-Busaidi’s comments.

The talks Saturday were to be held in Rome.

▶ Read more about nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran

Official defends Trump saying dolls could get more scarce and cost more due to tariffs on China

A top White House official is defending Trump’s acknowledgement that steep tariffs on China might lead to fewer goods on the shelves at higher prices.

Trump said children maybe “will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally.”

Deputy White House chief of staff Stephen Miller insisted Thursday that the president was “making the point that I think almost every American consumer agrees with.”

In a briefing with reporters, Miller said dolls made in the U.S. had higher quality standards than ones from China that he said could contain lead paint.

“Yes, you’d probably be willing to pay more for a better-made American product,” Miller said.

China signals willingness for tariff talks

China’s state broadcaster has claimed in a social media post that the Trump administration has been seeking contact with Beijing through multiple channels to start negotiations over tariffs.

In a climbdown, the post by China Central Television says there’s no need for China to talk with the U.S. before the U.S. takes any substantive act but also said “there is no harm” for contact.

“China needs to observe or even force out the true intent on the U.S. side to stay proactive in the talks,” reads the post.

Sun Yun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, said she also understands “it’s getting close” for talks between the two sides but such talks will be at the working level, not yet between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

House Speaker Mike Johnson heading to the White House (again)

There’s trouble as House Republicans race to build Trump’s big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, especially over its trillions in costs and potential Medicaid changes.

Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, tax writing committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith and the chairman handling health programs, Brett Guthrie, are meeting with Trump.

Trump’s health agency urges therapy for transgender youth, not broader gender-affirming health care

Trump’s administration released a lengthy review of transgender health care Thursday that advocates for a greater reliance on behavioral therapy rather than broad gender-affirming medical care for youths with gender dysmorphia.

The Health and Human Services report questions standards for the treatment of transgender youth issued by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and is likely to be used to bolster the government’s abrupt shift in how to care for a subset of the population that has become a political lightning rod.

This new “best practices” report is in response to an executive order Trump issued days into his second term that says the federal government must not support gender transitions for anyone under age 19.

“Our duty is to protect our nation’s children — not expose them to unproven and irreversible medical interventions,” National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said in a statement. “We must follow the gold standard of science, not activist agendas.”

▶ Read more about the Trump administration’s stance on transgender health care

Ukraine and the US have finally signed a minerals deal. What does it include?

After months of tense negotiations, the U.S. and Ukraine signed a deal that’s expected to give Washington access to the country’s critical minerals and other natural resources, an agreement Kyiv hopes will secure long-term support for its defense against Russia.

According to Ukrainian officials, the version of the deal signed Wednesday is far more beneficial to Ukraine than previous versions, which they said reduced Kyiv to a junior partner and gave Washington unprecedented rights to the country’s resources.

The deal covers minerals, including rare earth elements, but also other valuable resources, including oil and natural gas, according to the text released by Ukraine’s government.

It doesn’t include resources that are already a source of revenue for the Ukrainian state. In other words, any profits under the deal are dependent on the success of new investments. Ukrainian officials have also noted that it doesn’t refer to any debt obligations for Kyiv, meaning profits from the fund will likely not go toward the paying the U.S. back for its previous support.

▶ Read more about the U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal

Trump’s agenda faces courtroom setbacks as Justice Department lawyers struggle to win over judges

To understand the Justice Department’s struggles in representing President Trump’s positions in court, look no further than a succession of losses last week that dealt a setback to the administration’s agenda.

In orders spanning different courthouses, judges blocked a White House plan to add a proof-of-citizenship requirement to the federal voter registration form, ruled the Republican administration violated a settlement agreement by deporting a man to El Salvador and halted directives that threatened to cut federal funding for public schools with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

That’s on top of arguments in which two judges expressed misgivings to a Justice Department lawyer about the legality of Trump executive orders targeting major law firms and a department lawyer’s accidental filing of an internal memo in court questioning the Trump administration’s legal strategy to kill Manhattan’s congestion toll — a blunder the Transportation Department called “legal malpractice.”

▶ Read more about the Justice Department’s courtroom losses

Cheap parcels from China will no longer be duty-free. Here’s what it means for buyers and sellers

Consumers can expect higher prices and delivery delays when the Trump administration ends a duty-free exemption on low-value imports from China Friday.

The expiration of the so-called de minimis rule that has allowed as many as 4 million low-value parcels to come into the U.S. every day — mostly from China — is also forcing businesses that have built their models on sourcing production in China to rethink their practices in order to keep their costs down.

But some might actually benefit from the termination of the duty exemption. For instance, companies that make their goods in the U.S. may feel relief from the competition of cheap Chinese imports, and likely experience a brighter sales outlook.

The move, which applies to goods originating from mainland China and Hong Kong, comes on top of President Donald Trump’s new tariffs totaling 145% on China. Beijing has retaliated with tariffs of 125% on the U.S., fueling a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Sellers are already seeing cautious consumers.

▶ Read more about the end to the de minimis rule

Harris accuses Trump of ‘wholesale abandonment’ of American ideals in major post-election speech

Former Vice President Kamala Harris used a high-profile speech to sharply criticize Trump amid speculation about whether she will mount another presidential campaign or opt to run for California governor.

In her most extensive public remarks since leaving office in January following her defeat to Trump, Harris said Wednesday she’s inspired by Americans fighting Trump’s agenda despite threats to their freedom or livelihood.

Before Wednesday, Harris had barely mentioned Trump by name since she conceded defeat to him in November.

In a 15-minute speech, she spoke to the anxiety and confusion that have gripped many of her supporters since Trump took office but discouraged despair.

Trump went after Harris in a campaign-style rally Tuesday marking his 100th day in office. He sarcastically called her a “great border czar” and a “great candidate,” and repeated some of the applause lines he routinely delivered during the campaign.

▶ Read more about Harris’ remarks

The Senate votes down resolution to block Trump’s global tariffs amid economic turmoil

Senate Republicans narrowly voted down a Democratic resolution Wednesday that would have blocked global tariffs announced by Trump earlier this month, giving the president a modest win as lawmakers in both parties have remained skeptical of his trade agenda.

The 49-49 vote came weeks after the Senate approved a resolution that would have thwarted Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada. That measure passed 51-48 with the votes of four Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky. But McConnell — who has been sharply critical of the tariffs but had not said how he would vote — and Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse were absent Wednesday, denying Democrats the votes for passage.

▶ Read more about the vote and resolution

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.