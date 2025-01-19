The Latest: Trump prepares to return to the White House on Inauguration eve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here’s what to know today:

1. What are the events today? Sunday will be Trump’s first full day back in the capital since the election. Trump planned to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery before addressing a rally downtown at Capital One Arena, home of Washington pro basketball and hockey teams. 2. Foreign leaders are in town: Previous, no heads of state have made an official visit to the U.S. for the inauguration. But this year, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni will be in attendance.

Here’s the latest:

Trump vows to give TikTok a 90-day extension

Trump said Sunday that he’ll issue an executive order to extend TikTok’s life in the U.S. another 90 days, allowing more time to work out a deal with China to avoid a permanent ban.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday as well as other events and conversations.”

He said he’s interested in the U.S. owning 50% of TikTok in a “joint venture” model, though he didn’t offer much detail on what that would look like.

TikTok stopped working for users in the U.S. on Saturday evening and the app was removed from prominent app stores in the country. Trump says he won’t punish companies that keep TikTok functioning before he takes office Monday.

Clothes in the closets and favorite foods in the fridge: Moving day comes to the White House

Most presidents get to move into the White House once. President-elect Donald Trump is doing it twice, and his wife, Melania, says it’s a lot easier the second time around.

“I know where I will be going. I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process,” the incoming first lady said recently. She described their first move to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in 2017 as “challenging.”

Regardless of who is president, the whole process also challenges the White House residence staff: The maids, butlers and others who look after the president’s private living space have about five hours — from start to finish — on Inauguration Day to move out one first family and settle in the next one.

“Everything needs to be planned to the minute,” Melania Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

The clock starts ticking when the outgoing and incoming presidents leave the White House together for a shared limousine ride to the Capitol for the swearing-in.

“As soon as they leave, the executive residence staff swings into action,” Matthew Costello, chief education officer of the White House Historical Association, said during a recent online program about Inauguration Day history. “Essentially, staff is working nonstop to inventory, process and move all of the personal items of one first family out and a new first family in.”

▶ Read more about the process of moving day at the White House

What to watch at the inauguration tomorrow

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the country’s 47th president was expected to be an extravagant break from tradition — before it got moved indoors due to cold weather.

There will still be well-known performers, influential billionaires as guests and foreign heads of state. Unlike his first inauguration eight years ago, Trump will be welcomed back to office by business titans and global leaders, groups that often shunned him in his first term.

▶ Read more about what to expect on Monday

The inauguration is moving indoors. Here’s what to know about the changed plans

Sub-freezing temperatures forecast for Monday in Washington mean President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda. Almost everyone visiting Washington won’t be able to see the ceremony in person.

It will be the first time in 40 years that the swearing-in won’t take place on the Capitol steps. Plans are underway to accommodate some attendees at the city’s pro basketball and hockey arena.

▶ Read more about what to know about the change of venue

The schedule for Sunday:

The pageantry and parties surrounding President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration kick off this weekend with fireworks and a rally before Monday’s inaugural ceremony, parade and balls.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday:

Arlington ceremony: The president-elect will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

MAGA rally: In the evening, Trump will hold a campaign-style “MAGA Victory” rally at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C.

The rally is set to include performances by Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, The Village People, Lee Greenwood and a Liberty University choir that will pay tribute to the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, where one rallygoer was killed and three people were injured, including Trump, whose ear was grazed by a bullet.

Rally speakers will include Trump, Vance, Elon Musk, former wrestling star Hulk Hogan, actor Jon Voight, UFC President Dana White, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Anuel AA, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk and conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly,

Dinner: Trump will attend a candlelight dinner, at which he’s expected to speak.

▶ Read more about the schedule for today and Monday

