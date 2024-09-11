The most notable — and quotable — exchanges from the Harris-Trump debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump featured some sharp comments and memorable moments.

Here are some of the most notable — and quotable — exchanges from Tuesday night’s debate:

“You’re not running against Joe Biden. You’re running against me.”

— Harris, after Trump repeatedly criticized President Biden and his administration.

“She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers.”

— Trump, referring to Harris missing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. Harris was in Indianapolis speaking to the national gathering of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, a historically Black sorority of which she is not a member.

“It’s a really interesting thing to watch. You will see, during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter. He will talk about windmills cause cancer. And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom.”

— Harris, who said she was taking the “unusual step” of inviting people to attend a Trump rally.

“They’re eating the dogs.”

— Trump, repeating a false claim his campaign has promoted that Haitian immigrants are eating pets. Trump stood by the false claims despite ABC News’ David Muir noting that city officials found no evidence of the claim.

“Talk about extreme.”

— Harris, responding to Trump’s false claim about dogs.

“I read where she was not Black … and then I read that she was Black, and that’s OK. Either one was OK with me. That’s up to her.”

— Trump, who has questioned Harris’ racial identity. He then repeatedly said that he “does not care” how she identifies. Harris, who is Black and Indian American, called it a “tragedy” that Trump “has consistently, over the course of his career, attempted to use race to divide the American people.”

“These dictators and autocrats are rooting for you to be president again, because they’re so clear, they can manipulate you with flattery and favors.”

— Harris, who critiqued Trump for his foreign policy stances and, as she argued, his appeal to authoritarians around the world. Harris added, “And that is why so many military leaders who you have worked with have told me, you are a disgrace.”

“If she is president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now.”

— Trump, who claimed that Harris “hates Israel.” He added: “I’ve been pretty good at predictions. I hope I’m wrong about that one.”

“What we know is that this war must end, it must end immediately. And the way it will end is we need a cease-fire deal and we need the hostages out.”

— Harris, speaking about the Israel-Gaza war. She reiterated she supports Israel and believes the nation has a right to defend itself.

“I’m talking now. I’m talking, please. Does that sound familiar?”

— Trump, to Harris, as she began a rebuttal to some of his remarks. It was a reference to Harris’ comment to Mike Pence, then a candidate for vice president, during a 2020 presidential debate. The moment — when Harris blunted Pence’s interruptions with “I’m speaking” — became a catchphrase among her supporters.

“The government, and Donald Trump, certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

— Harris, who pledged to support reproductive rights and contrasted her position with Trump.

“No, I don’t acknowledge that all, that was said sarcastically.”

— Trump, standing by his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him when asked directly whether some of his recent remarks indicated that he now acknowledged his 2020 election loss to Biden.

