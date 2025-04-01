The US Bank executive killed in a plane crash died of blunt-force injuries

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Bank executive killed when his plane crashed into a home in suburban Minneapolis died of blunt-force injuries, a medical examiner ruled Tuesday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the sole occupant of the plane as Terrance Robert Dolan, 63, of Edina. The aircraft was a single-engine Socata TBM7, which went down Saturday in Brooklyn Park.

Dolan was vice chair and chief administration officer at Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank. He was named chief administration officer in 2023 and had been with the company for more than 26 years.

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Dolan was flying back to Minnesota from Naples, Florida. After a stop in Des Moines, Iowa, he departed for the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, which is a few miles from the crash site.

A man inside the house escaped the resulting fire, but the house was destroyed.

