The US is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to accuse Russia of disinformation campaigns targeting the presidential election.

That’s according to two people familiar with an upcoming announcement Wednesday who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Intelligence agencies have previously accused of Russia of using disinformation to try to interfere in the election. But the announcement expected from Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to signal the depth of U.S. concerns.

A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

CNN first reported the expected announcement.

