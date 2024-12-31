The world begins welcoming 2025 with light shows, embraces and ice plunges

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — From Sydney to Vladivostok, communities around the world have begun welcoming 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.

Auckland became the first major city to celebrate, as thousands thronged downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point. A light display recognized Indigenous people.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

Conflict muted acknowledgements of the new year in places like the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

Fireworks in Sydney

New Year's Eve preparations are underway in Times Square in New York, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted Shaffrey Two boys play football in front of a billboard welcoming the New Year 2025 in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam on Tuesday, Dec.31, 2024. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hau Dinh Previous Next

Fireworks blasted off the Sydney Harbor Bridge and across the bay. More than a million Australians and others gathered at iconic Sydney Harbor for the celebration. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong with the crowd.

The celebration also featured Indigenous ceremonies and performances that acknowledged the land’s first people.

Asia prepares for Year of the Snake

Much of Japan shut down ahead of the nation’s biggest holiday, as temples and homes underwent a thorough cleaning.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth — alluding to the reptile’s shedding skin. Stores in Japan, which observes the zodiac cycle from Jan. 1, have been selling snake-themed products. Other places in Asia will mark the Year of the Snake later with the Lunar New Year.

In South Korea, celebrations were cut back or canceled during a period of national mourning following the Sunday crash of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

In Thailand’s Bangkok, shopping malls competed for crowds with live musical acts and fireworks shows. A performance by popular rap singer Lisa, the Thai member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, was scheduled just before midnight.

A fireworks display in Indonesia’s Jakarta featured 800 drones.

China and Russia exchange goodwill

Chinese state media covered an exchange of New Year’s greetings between leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a reminder of growing closeness between the leaders who face tensions with the West.

Xi told Putin their countries will “always move forward hand in hand,” the official Xinhua News Agency said.

China has maintained ties and robust trade with Russia since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022, helping to offset Western sanctions and attempts to isolate Putin.

Xi also addressed Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing: “We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us.”

In his address to the nation, Putin said Russia has “set big goals for ourselves and achieved them, and we overcame difficulties more than once because we were together.”

Conflicts cast a shadow in the Middle East

New Year’s celebrations were likely to be subdued in Israel as its war with Hamas continues and scores of hostages remain in captivity. Meanwhile, the extent of starvation has been hard to assess in northern Gaza, where thousands have fled an intensified Israeli military crackdown that aid groups say has allowed barely any delivery of support since October.

Many areas in Lebanon were heavily damaged during the war between Israel and Hezbollah, which ended with a shaky ceasefire. Syrians, meanwhile, expressed hope and uncertainty after the overthrow of leader Bashar Assad.

In Dubai, thousands are were attending a fireworks show at the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest skyscraper.

A Holy Year begins

Rome’s traditional New Year’s Eve festivities have an additional draw: the start of Pope Francis’ Holy Year, the once-every-quarter-century celebration projected to bring some 32 million pilgrims to the Eternal City in 2025.

On Tuesday, Francis will celebrate a vespers at St. Peter’s Basilica, followed by Mass on Wednesday, when he is expected to again appeal for peace amid wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Jan. 1 is a day of obligation for Catholics, marking the Solemnity of Mary.

German leader calls for solidarity

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on residents to stick together despite the country’s ailing economy and a deadly Christmas market attack that shocked the nation.

“We are a country of togetherness. And we can draw strength from this — especially in difficult times like these,” Scholz said in a prerecorded speech.

Paris recaptures the Olympic spirit

Paris will cap a momentous 2024 with its traditional countdown and fireworks extravaganza on the Champs-Elysées.

The Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games hosted in the French capital from July to September transformed the city into a site of joy, fraternity and astonishing sporting achievements. It also marked a milestone in its recovery from deadly extremist attacks in 2015 by al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

Britons face wintry weather

London is due to ring in the New Year with a pyrotechnic display along the River Thames and a parade through the city center on Wednesday featuring 10,000 performers.

With a storm bringing bitter weather to other parts of the United Kingdom, festivities in Edinburgh, Scotland — including the Hogmanay Street party and castle pyrotechnics show — were canceled.

But in Switzerland and some other places people embraced the cold, stripping and plunging into the water in freezing temperatures.

Rio expects 2 million revelers

Rio de Janeiro will throw Brazil’s main New Year’s Eve bash on Copacabana Beach, with ferries offshore bearing 12 straight minutes of fireworks. Thousands of tourists in cruise ships will witness the show up close.

More than 2 million people were expected at the Copacabana, hoping to squeeze into concerts by superstar Brazilian artists such as pop singer Anitta and Grammy-award winner Caetano Veloso.

American traditions old and new

In New York City, the organization managing Times Square has tested its famous ball drop and inspected 2025 numerals, lights and thousands of crystals as part of a tradition going back to 1907. This year’s celebration will include musical performances by TLC, Jonas Brothers, Rita Ora and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas’ pyrotechnic show will be on the Strip, with 340,000 people anticipated as fireworks are launched from the rooftops of casinos. Nearby, the massive Sphere venue will display for the first time countdowns to midnight in different time zones.

In Pasadena, enthusiastic Rose Parade spectators were camping out and hoping for prime spots. And some 200,000 people were flocking to a party in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring a show by some of country music’s biggest stars.

American Samoa will be among the last to welcome 2025, a full 24 hours after New Zealand.

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

