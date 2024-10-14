Town fines resident who projected Trump sign onto municipal water tower

A town in Massachusetts has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a property owner who projected a “Trump 2024” sign onto the side of a municipal water tower.

Officials said the town of Hanson does not endorse candidates, nor does it allow political signs to be displayed on municipal property.

Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green said the town first became aware that a resident was projecting the image of a political sign supporting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump from their property onto the Hanson municipal water tower on Oct. 11. Officials have declined to identify the individual.

“This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the town,” Green said in a statement Saturday.

The town said that it is issuing a fine of $100 per day until the activity is stopped. Those fines have been accruing, town officials said.

Highway Department employees have positioned a spotlight to shine on the tower, making it harder to see the projection at night. Officials said the resident’s actions could cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment.

The $100 per day fine will likely not cover these expenses, officials said.

