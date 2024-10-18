Train derails in south Louisiana and leaks a nonhazardous chemical, authorities say

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Seventeen cars of a train derailed in south Louisiana on Friday, and several leaked a chemical used to sanitize swimming pools, but authorities said it was not a threat to the public.

It was not immediately clear what led to the Union Pacific Railroad train derailment around 7:30 a.m. in Donaldsonville, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of New Orleans. No injuries were reported, and no hazardous materials were involved, authorities said.

“We want the community to know that everyone is safe,” Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Lt. Col. Cody Melancon said in a statement posted on Facebook. “We have no hazardous material leaks at this time. We do have several trains derailed. There’s only a white powder substance on the ground that is non-hazardous, made to make medicine.”

According to markings on the train cars, they are used to carry propylene — an agent in rubber production — sulfuric acid and refrigerated oxygen, none of which is inherently harmful, WBRZ-TV reported. Cyanuric acid — a chemical used in herbicides and bleach — was released from three tank cars, and efforts are underway to neutralize the acid, Union Pacific Railroad told the television station.

Melancon said deputies were working with state police and the railroad company to clean up the scene and repair the tracks, which likely will take several days.

