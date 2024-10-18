Trial of Salman Rushdie’s assailant will remain in the New York county where the stabbing happened

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An appellate court on Friday denied a request to move the trial of the New Jersey man charged with attacking author Salman Rushdie with a knife in 2022, clearing the way for the trial to move forward in the western New York county where the stabbing occurred.

Hadi Matar’s trial was put on hold days before the scheduled Oct. 15 start of jury selection, pending a decision by the Rochester court. A new trial date was not immediately set.

Matar’s attorney, Nathaniel Barone, argued that Matar would not receive a fair trial in Chautauqua County because of extensive publicity and the lack of an Arab American community in the county whose population is 93% white. District Attorney Jason Schmidt opposed the move.

Matar, 26, is accused of running onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was about to speak and stabbing him more than a dozen times until being subdued by onlookers.

The “Satanic Verses” author was severely injured, including being blinded in one eye. The event’s moderator, Henry Reese, was also wounded.

Matar has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault.

He also has pleaded not guilty to related terrorism charges in U.S. District Court in Buffalo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.