Trump adds a second endorsement in the race to be next Arizona governor

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump added another endorsement in next year’s Republican primary for Arizona governor, saying Monday that he was backing U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs in addition to his previously announced endorsement of housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson.

Trump’s endorsement of Robson late last year angered some of his biggest allies in the state, who are suspicious of her longstanding ties to the Republican business establishment and preferred a candidate with deep roots in Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

A former chair of the U.S. House’s hard-right Freedom Caucus and former state Senate president, Biggs has long been a close ally to Trump and supported his false claims about the 2020 presidential election being stolen. Biggs represents a deep red district including cities like Queen Creek and Gilbert, and has ties to the party’s grassroots.

Biggs has had no problem with defying party leadership — such as when he and seven other House Republicans helped oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker in 2023.

“When Andy Biggs decided to run for Governor, quite unexpectedly, I had a problem — Two fantastic candidates, two terrific people, two wonderful champions, and it is therefore my Great Honor TO GIVE MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT TO BOTH,” Trump said Monday in a post on Truth Social.

In a failed 2022 race for governor, Robson was closely aligned with old guard Arizona conservatives. She campaigned with Republicans who had fallen from Trump’s good graces, including former Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence, while Trump campaigned for former television news anchor Kari Lake. Lake won the GOP primary and lost to current Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

This time around, Robson has been looking to eliminate daylight between herself and the president, eagerly embracing him and his policies while touting herself as the Trump-endorsed candidate.

In reaction to the dual endorsement, Robson expressed her gratitude to Trump for his support.

“I cannot wait to be in the Governor’s Office as a partner to his conservative, America First agenda,” she said in a statement. “Onward!”

Sean Noble, general consultant with Biggs’ campaign, said the campaign is “thrilled” for the endorsement but also expected it to be for both candidates given Trump’s earlier support of Robson.

“Given that Robson had leaned so heavily on the endorsement as her very premise for being in the race, it does call into question whether she should stay in the race,” he said.

Trump is no stranger to dual endorsements. Since 2017, he’s supported multiple candidates vying for the same post in six races, including Robson and Biggs, according to analysis by The Associated Press. In the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri, he endorsed “Eric,” the first name of two GOP candidates vying for the nomination. A triple endorsement came in 2024 in the Missouri governor’s race when Trump backed Jay Ashcroft, Mike Kehoe and Bill Eigel.

The Democratic Governors Association called the dual endorsement as a “huge blow” to Robson. The winner of the GOP primary will face likely face Hobbs, who has no serious challenger for the Democratic nomination.

