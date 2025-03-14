Trump administration moves to dismiss lawsuits against Iowa and Oklahoma over immigration laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday moved to dismiss lawsuits against Iowa and Oklahoma brought by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice, which challenged the states’ immigration laws making it a crime for someone to be in the state if they are in the U.S. illegally.

Republican governors and lawmakers across the country had accused then-President Joe Biden of failing to enforce federal immigration law and manage the southern border. In response, the two states enacted similar laws last year, following in Texas’ footsteps.

The Biden administration sued Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma over their laws. The more expansive Texas law was in effect for only a few confusing hours last March before a federal appeals court put it on hold.

The Iowa and Oklahoma laws have themselves been on hold while courts consider whether they unconstitutionally usurp federal immigration authority.

Trump ran for office on a pledge to crack down on illegal immigration and deport many who are living in the U.S. illegally, promises he acted on with executive orders during his first week in office that conflicted with the prior administration’s legal position in the two cases.

The Iowa and Oklahoma laws let state and local officials arrest and charge people who have outstanding deportation orders or who previously were removed from or denied admission to the U.S.

An immigrant rights group also sued Iowa last May over its law, but the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently issued a decision that complicates the legal battle now that the Trump administration has withdrawn the federal government’s complaint.

The appellate court said the lawsuit filed by Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice should be dismissed by the district court judge, arguing the U.S. v. Iowa lawsuit made it moot.

Lawyers representing Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice in February filed a petition for rehearing with the appellate court.

