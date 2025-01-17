Trump and Chinese leader Xi talk about trade, fentanyl and TikTok

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed trade, fentanyl and TikTok in a phone call Friday, just days before Trump heads back to the White House. He has vowed to impose tariffs and other measures on the United States’ biggest rival.

Despite that, Xi congratulated Trump on his second term and pushed for improved ties, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. The call came the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court backed a law banning TikTok unless it’s sold by its China-based parent company.

“We both attach great importance to interaction, hope for a good start of the China-U.S. relationship during the new U.S. presidency and are willing to secure greater progress in China-U.S. relations from a new starting point,” Xi said in the call.

Trump confirmed on his Truth Social platform that he had spoken with Xi, saying “the call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A.” They talked about trade, fentanyl and TikTok and more, he said.

“President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!” Trump wrote. His transition team pointed to the social media post when asked for more details on the call.

The past few days have shown a warmer side of the U.S.-China relationship, which is expected to be one of the main focuses of Trump’s second term. In his campaign, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 60% and later pledged an additional 10% hike over allegations China has failed to stem the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.

Experts believe that Trump would expand controls on products sold to China, too. But they also have pointed to Trump vowing to “save TikTok” even though he tried to ban the social media platform the last time he was in the White House.

Just hours before the call, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Vice President Han Zheng would attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as Xi’s special representative. Trump extended an unusual invitation to Xi in December, but no head of state has attended a U.S. president’s inauguration in the past.

Trump in the past has praised his relationship with Xi and suggested China could help mediate international crises such as the war in Ukraine.

Beijing and Washington, however, have been locked in a tense economic competition since Trump’s first term, when relations shifted toward a more contentious rivalry. President Joe Biden also has imposed limits on the sale of advanced technology and slapped high tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and solar cells.

In the phone call Friday, Xi told Trump that differences are inevitable between the two powers, but the key lies with “respecting each other’s core interests and major concerns and finding a proper solution,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Xi urged Trump to approach the Taiwan issue “with prudence” because it is about China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Confrontation and conflict should not be an option for the two countries,” Xi said.

Beijing claims the self-governed island as Chinese territory and vows to annex it by force if necessary. The U.S. is obligated by a domestic law to provide the island with sufficient hardware and technology to fend off any mainland invasion. Trump has criticized Taiwan for pulling some of the semiconductor industry from the U.S.

Xi said the essence of trade and the overall economic relationship between the two countries is “mutually benefiting and win-win.”

The two leaders also exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war and agreed to establish “a channel of strategic communication,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Trump said in a December interview on “Meet the Press” that he had been communicating with Xi since he won the November election. Trump in the interview said he has “a very good relationship” with China’s leader. He said they did not discuss Taiwan but other issues.

AP reporters Simina Mistreanu in Taipei and Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, contributed to this report.

