Trump indicted again in federal election interference case following the Supreme Court immunity ruling

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump has once again been indicted for his efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss, an effort which culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment that charges the former president with the same four counts he faced in the original indictment returned last August: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

The superseding indictment was returned following the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity last month, which barred the government from using certain “official acts” taken by Trump as part of his role as president in the prosecution.

“The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions,” the special counsel said in a filing.