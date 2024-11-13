Trump names four advisers from campaign to new White House administration

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is bringing four advisers from his presidential campaign into his new White House as deputy chiefs of staff, including two longtime aides and the political director who played a key role in his victory.

Trump announced Wednesday that longtime aide Dan Scavino will serve as a deputy without giving a specific portfolio, campaign political director James Blair as deputy for legislative, political and public affairs, and Taylor Budowich as deputy chief of staff for communications and personnel. All will have the rank of assistant to the president.

Trump also formally announced Stephen Miller, an immigration hard-liner, will be deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser. That had previously been confirmed by Vice President-elect JD Vance on Monday.

Blair was the political director for Trump’s campaign and, once Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee, the political director for the Republican National Committee. He previously worked on Trump’s 2020 campaign in Florida and was a top aide for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scavino was a senior adviser on Trump’s campaign and, in his first term in the White House, he worked as a social media director.

FILE - Stephen Miller arrives before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci

He began working for Trump as a caddy at one of Trump’s golf courses, and was part of the small group of staffers who traveled with the president across the country for the entirety of the campaign. He frequently posts memes and videos of Trump’s campaign travel online, cataloguing the campaign from the inside on social media.

Before joining the campaign, Budowich worked for the pro-Trump Super PAC, Maga Inc., and after Trump left office, Budowich served as his spokesman while working for Trump’s political action committee, Save America.

“Dan, Stephen, James, and Taylor were ‘best in class’ advisors on my winning campaign, and I know they will honorably serve the American people in the White House,” Trump said in a statement. “They will continue to work hard to Make America Great Again in their respective new roles.”

Miller is one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, dating back to his first campaign for the White House. He was a senior adviser in Trump’s first term and has been a central figure in many of his policy decisions, particularly on immigration, including Trump’s move to separate thousands of immigrant families as a deterrence program in 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.