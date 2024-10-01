Trump won’t participate in interview for ’60 Minutes’ election special

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS News said Tuesday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has declined to participate in an interview with “60 Minutes” for its election special, which will go forward next Monday with Democratic opponent Kamala Harris alone.

Television’s top-rated news program regularly invites the two presidential contenders for separate interviews that air back-to-back on a show near the election. This year, it is scheduled for Monday instead of its usual Sunday time slot.

Asked for comment, the former president’s campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, “Fake news,” adding that there were discussions but nothing was ever locked in.

“60 Minutes” said Trump’s campaign had initially agreed to an interview before telling CBS that the former president would not appear. The network said its invitation to sit for an interview still stands, and correspondent Scott Pelley will explain Trump’s absence to viewers.

Vice President Harris will appear in a pretaped interviewed with Bill Whitaker.

There are currently no other scheduled opportunities for voters to compare the two candidates together. Harris and Trump previously debated on Sept. 10. Although Harris has accepted an invitation from CNN for a second debate later this month, Trump has not accepted..

The interview special is scheduled to air Monday instead of the usual “60 Minutes” time slot because CBS is showing the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Trump’s interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl prior to the 2020 election proved contentious, with the former president ending the session early and his campaign posting an unedited transcript of the session.

CBS News was hosting Tuesday’s vice presidential debate between Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Tim Walz, Minnesota’s Democratic governor.

