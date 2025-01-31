Two Army soldiers killed during training at Georgia base

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Two U.S. Army soldiers were killed during a nighttime training accident in Georgia, the military said Friday.

Officials at Fort Stewart said in a statement that a fatal vehicle accident occurred Thursday night during field training on the sprawling Army post. Two soldiers who died were assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Their names were not immediately released.

A single vehicle was involved, and no one else was injured, said Maj. Charles Egan, a Fort Stewart spokesman. No other details were immediately released.

Fort Stewart, located southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

