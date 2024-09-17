UN considers resolution demanding Israel end its occupation of Palestinian territories

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is considering a Palestinian resolution Tuesday demanding that Israel end its “unlawful presence” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year and calling for sanctions and an arms embargo against the country.

It will be put to a vote in the 193-member assembly Wednesday as Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza approaches its first anniversary and as violence in the West Bank reaches new highs. The war was triggered by Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, urged member nations to reject the measure, describing it as a “reward for terrorism.”

“Instead of a resolution condemning the rape and massacre committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, we gather to watch the Palestinian circus under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said Tuesday.

The resolution, if adopted by the General Assembly, would not be legally binding but the extent of its support would reflect world opinion. There are no vetoes in the assembly, unlike in the 15-member Security Council.

It follows a ruling by the top United Nations court in July that said Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is unlawful and must end.

In the sweeping condemnation of Israel’s rule over the lands it captured during the 1967 war, the International Court of Justice said Israel had no right to sovereignty over the territories and was violating international laws against acquiring the lands by force.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian U.N. ambassador, opened the General Assembly meeting saying Palestinians face an “existential threat.” He claimed Israel has held them “in shackles” and that it’s beyond time Israel’s occupation ends and Palestinians return to their ancestral lands.

The resolution demands Israel withdraw its forces, immediately halt all new settlement building and evacuate all settlers from the Palestinian territories.

The measure also calls for Israel to pay reparations to Palestinians for the damage caused by its occupation. It urges countries to take steps to prevent trade or investments that maintain Israel’s presence and implement sanctions, “including in relation to settler violence.”

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas Greenfield told reporters that the resolution has “a significant number of flaws,” saying it goes beyond the ICJ ruling and doesn’t recognize both that “Hamas is a terrorist organization” in control of Gaza and that Israel has a right to defend itself.

“In our view, the resolution does not bring about tangible benefits across the board for the Palestinian people,” she said. “I think it could complicate the situation on the ground, complicate what we’re trying to do to end the conflict, and I think it impedes reinvigorating steps toward a two-state solution.”

Mansour told reporters this week that over 60 countries have asked to speak ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

He said an initial Palestinian draft demanded Israel end its occupation within six months but that it was revised in response to concerns of some countries to increase the time frame to within a year.

He said the focus of the resolution is putting into place the International Court of Justice’s ruling, which is also not legally binding.

“The idea is, you want to use the pressure of the international community in the GA, and the pressure of the historic ruling by the ICJ to force Israel to change its behavior in the direction of accepting to withdraw from the occupied territory,” Mansour said.

Most likely, he said, Israel won’t pay attention to the resolution and the Palestinians will then submit another one.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek all three areas for an independent state. The international community generally considers all three areas to be occupied territory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.