US defense chief observes drills with Japan, Australia, says he’s confident about greater capability

CAMP ASAKA, Japan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin expressed confidence about enhanced military capabilities among the United States, Australia and Japan as he observed joint exercises Wednesday showcasing their closer cooperation as tensions grow in the region.

Austin is in Japan to reaffirm the importance of their alliance and Washington’s commitment to regional security.

Austin noted as he observed the trilateral Yama Sakura 87 exercises held at the Japanese army’s Camp Asaka on the outskirts of Tokyo that the necessary equipment, munitions and people are in place and “these are the things that will guarantee success if we ever get challenged on the battlefield.”

Japan, under a security strategy introduced in 2022, is pursuing a rapid military buildup to increase its deterrence against growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia, and has bolstered defense cooperation, especially with the United States and Australia.

On Tuesday, during talks with Japanese officials, Austin praised the strength of the Japan-U.S. alliance at a time of rapid global political change, including unrest in South Korea and Syria.

He stressed that U.S. cooperation with Tokyo and Seoul is crucial for regional stability.

The scenario-based command post exercises began last Friday and are combined with the U.S. Army’s Warfighter command post exercise for the first time, making it the largest since they began in 1982, according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

More than 7,000 servicemembers from the three countries are participating at multiple locations including Camp Kengun in southwestern Japan to simulate operations on remote islands as well as cross-domain operations including space and cyber defense, according to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The exercises end on Saturday.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo.

