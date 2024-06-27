US Sen. Dick Durbin, 79, undergoes hip replacement surgery in home state of Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois underwent hip replacement surgery Thursday and will remain in his home state of Illinois until he’s cleared by his doctor for travel to Washington, according to his office.

Surgery on the 79-year-old’s left hip was performed at a RUSH University-affiliated medical center in suburban Oak Brook, his office said Thursday.

“I’m grateful to the medical staff at RUSH for today’s successful procedure, and I look forward to a speedy recovery and climbing the Capitol steps again as soon as possible,” Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, said in a statement.

Last October, Durbin had a knee replacement surgery on his left knee at the same medical center.

Durbin, of Springfield, was first elected to the Senate in 1996. He was reelected to a fifth term in 2020. Durbin serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

