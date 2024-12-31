US stock markets to remain closed in honor of Jimmy Carter on National Day of Mourning

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock markets will remain closed on Jan. 9 in honor of former President Jimmy Carter, continuing a long-held Wall Street tradition in mourning the nation’s leaders.

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq announced this week that they plan to close their equity and options markets next Thursday in observance of a National Day of Mourning for the 39th U.S. president and global humanitarian. Carter died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia. He was 100 years old.

The Nasdaq also observed a moment of silence early Monday in remembrance Carter. And the NYSE says it will fly its U.S. flag at half-staff throughout the mourning period of the late president.

Tal Cohen, Nasdaq president, said in a statement that the exchange would be closing its markets Jan. 9 “to celebrate (Carter’s) life and honor his legacy.” He added that Carter “was an exemplary leader, one who tirelessly continued his efforts to improve the human condition even after his tenure in public office was complete.”

In a separate announcement, NYSE Group president Lynn Martin also pointed to Carter’s “enduring legacy of humanitarianism” and said the exchange planned to honor his lifetime of service.

Chris Mapes, from Iowa, signs a condolence book for former President Jimmy Carter who died on Sunday, in the lobby of the The Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Gritchen

President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 as a National Day of Mourning shortly after Carter’s death on Sunday, which is customary following the passing of an American president. Wall Street also has a tradition of paying homage to the nation’s late leaders and closed their doors on these designated days.

The last time both the NYSE and Nasdaq closed trading due to the death of a U.S. president was Dec. 5, 2018, for President George H.W. Bush. Markets also closed on Jan. 2, 2007, following the death of President Gerald R. Ford.

While closures are rare on non-holidays, the centuries-old NYSE and the Nasdaq, which was formed in 1971, have also suspended trading for the deaths of other notable figures and national tragedies over the years. According to CNBC and Bloomberg, the NYSE closed following the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. And both the NYSE and Nasdaq canceled trading following the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, remaining closed until Sept. 17, 2001.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.