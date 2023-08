Vehicle strikes 3, fatally injuring 1 in service area of Los Angeles car dealership, official says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle driven by a customer struck three people Wednesday in the service area of a Los Angeles auto dealership and fatally injured one of them, a woman who was briefly trapped beneath the vehicle, authorities and witnesses say.

The vehicle, driven by a female customer, struck another female customer and two workers in the service center before coming to rest in a customer reception area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

Bystanders freed the badly injured woman from beneath the vehicle and an off-duty nurse who was present administered CPR before she was rushed to a trauma center, Humphrey said in a statement.

The woman later died, Humphrey said.

Two men who work at the dealership and were struck by the vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a head wound, Humphrey added. The driver had no obvious injury and remained at the scene, speaking with police officers.

Police look on at a vehicle that crashed at a Toyota Auto Dealership in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The vehicle driven by a customer entered the service area of dealership and struck a few people Wednesday, authorities and witnesses say. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel

The dealership is in the Mission Hills neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

