Washington state AG and ex-sheriff face off in governor’s race

SEATTLE (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, a two-term sheriff known for helping to hunt down a prolific serial killer, is trying to become Washington’s first GOP governor in 40 years. But he faces a difficult hurdle in the Democratic stronghold against longtime Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a darling of liberals for his many lawsuits against the Trump administration.

The two candidates have spent months trading accusations of dishonesty, especially when it comes to abortion rights, as they fight to lead a state that hasn’t had an open race for its top job in more than a decade.

They are seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, the longest serving governor in office in the country, who declined to seek a fourth term.

Reichert, 74, has struggled to gain widespread appeal among independent and moderate Democratic voters — or unified support from the state Republican party, which endorsed a rival in the primary. And as ballots are sent out in the vote-by-mail state, his path to victory appears increasingly shaky.

“I think not only has the partisan lean moved more towards the Democrats over the last decade or two in the state, but also the Republican Party has become less united, especially since 2016,” said Cornell Clayton, director of Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service. “And that hurts Republican candidates.”

FILE - Then-Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., speaks on Nov. 6, 2018, at a Republican party election night gathering in Issaquah, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren

Ferguson, 59, has far outraised Reichert, bringing in more than $13 million to Reichert’s more than $6 million, according to recent state campaign finance records. And in the August primary, Ferguson received about 45% of the votes to qualify for the general election, compared with about 27% for Reichert. Another Republican in that race, military veteran Semi Bird, got about 11%.

Under the state’s primary system, all candidates appear on the same ballot regardless of party, with the top two finishers advancing to the general election.

Throughout the race, Ferguson has leaned into his nearly 12 years as attorney general, during which he garnered national attention for repeatedly suing the administration of former President Donald Trump, including bringing the lawsuit that blocked Trump’s initial travel ban on citizens of several majority Muslim nations.

Ferguson also prosecuted three Tacoma police officers in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was restrained face-down on a sidewalk while saying that he could not breathe. A jury acquitted them of second-degree murder and manslaughter charges last year.

He and Reichert have each worked to position themselves as the law-and-order candidate while the state experiences a rise in violent crime. Washington has ranked last in the nation in law enforcement officers per capita for more than 12 years running, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

Both candidates have committed to hiring more police. Ferguson’s plan includes directing $100 million to help local jurisdictions bring more officers on board, including through hiring bonuses. Reichert has said elected officials need to show they support law enforcement, including by protecting qualified immunity laws, in order to recruit more officers.

Reichert worked for 33 years at the King County Sheriff’s Office, including two terms as sheriff, and has been endorsed by dozens of sheriffs. He helped track down the Green River serial killer, Gary Ridgway, who killed 49 women and was arrested and convicted in 2003 during Reichert’s second term as sheriff.

The issue of abortion has also been a key point of contention for the two candidates. The procedure has long been legal until viability in the state, a determination left up to the judgment of a health care provider, and after that in cases when the patient’s health is threatened.

Ferguson has brought up the possibility on his website of pursuing an amendment to the state constitution to strengthen abortion protections. He also regularly references Reichert’s history during his seven terms in Congress of voting for a nationwide ban on abortion starting at 20 weeks of pregnancy as evidence of him being “wildly out of touch with the majority of Washingtonians.”

Reichert has pushed back and said his only plan for the state’s abortion law is to enforce and support it. “I will protect your rights, ladies,” he said at a recent debate.

On homelessness, their plans differ considerably. As the Seattle area sees one of the nation’s highest rates of homelessness, Reichert has suggested moving people from the streets to state-owned land, including McNeil Island, where a facility for sexual predators is located. Ferguson called that “a very unserious proposal for a very serious challenge,” during the debate. He wants to increase affordable housing along with mental health and substance use services.

Ballots in Washington state are mailed out at least 18 days before Election Day. Washingtonians can also vote in-person through an accessible voting center.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.