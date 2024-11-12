West Virginia governor-elect Morrisey to be sworn in mid-January

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia governor-elect Republican Patrick Morrisey will be sworn in Jan. 13, he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Morrisey, who has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since 2013, addressed the media for the first time since his Nov. 5 victory speech after winning the race against Democrat Steve Williams, the mayor of Huntington.

The 56-year-old will succeed the state’s current two-term governor, Republican Jim Justice, who is heading to the U.S. Senate.

Morrisey named a few people who would be co-leaders in his transition team, including Doug Buffington, his chief deputy in the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and House of Delegates Majority Leader Eric Householder.

Morrisey said he’s been meeting with state lawmakers and legislative leadership to “develop a common agenda” ahead of his inauguration and the start of the new legislative session in the new year.

“We could move a series of bills that might be agreed to up front,” he said. “I’m excited to do that. And so I’m looking forward to sitting down at great length with them to develop the agenda.”

He said “maintaining West Virginia values” will be important to him and his administration.

“You’ve heard the word ‘woke’ before. You’ve heard the word DEI before. And those are not, in my mind, West Virginia values. And we’re not going to be an administration that’s going to be advancing those values,” he said.

Morrisey called West Virginians “wonderful-hearted people” who want “freedom to reign across West Virginia.”

“They care a lot about ensuring that their Second Amendment rights are protected,” he said. “I think they believe in the sanctity of life and they want to protect kids and their parents.”

He said he would announce other people who will be part of his transition team in the coming weeks. He urged residents to submit ideas and feedback on his West Virginia Prosperity Group website.

“If you voted for me, great. Thank you,’” he said. “If you didn’t vote for me, let me tell you, we’re all on team West Virginia now. The election is over.”

