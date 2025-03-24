What is glioblastoma, the aggressive brain cancer that killed former US Rep. Mia Love?

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The death Sunday of former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. House, has brought renewed attention to an aggressive form of brain cancer that killed her at age 49.

The former lawmaker from Utah had undergone treatment for glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, and received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial. Her daughter said earlier this month that she was no longer responding to treatment.

Love died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, according to a statement shared by the family.

Who was Mia Love?

Love, born Ludmya Bourdeau, was a daughter of Haitian immigrants and a pioneering Republican congresswoman who represented Utah in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2019.

FILE - Mia Love, the Republican nominee in Utah's 4th congressional district, smiles after speaking during a rally in Lehi, Utah, Oct. 8, 2014. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer

She entered politics in 2003 after winning a seat on the city council in Saratoga Springs, 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, and later became the city’s mayor. While in that role, Love spoke at the 2012 Republican National Convention and drew rousing cheers with her criticisms of then-President Barack Obama.

That year, she narrowly lost a bid for the House against the Democratic incumbent. She ran again two years later and defeated a first-time candidate by about 7,500 votes, becoming the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress.

Love was briefly considered a rising star within the GOP, but her power within the party petered out as President Donald Trump took hold. Love kept her distance from Trump and called him out in 2018 for vulgar comments he made about immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations. Later that year, she lost in the midterm elections as Democrats surged.

How did Love die?

Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022. She said her doctors estimated she had only 10-15 months to live, but she surpassed that.

She described during a speaking engagement in Salt Lake City how she discovered the tumor. Love said she was on vacation with her family and developed a bad headache when the plane landed. When she went to the beach, the sun’s reflection on the water made her headache unbearable. Her husband brought her to the hospital, and a series of X-rays revealed a tumor in her brain.

Love rushed home to Utah and had surgery to remove about 95% of the tumor. Biopsy results revealed it was cancerous and likely to spread to surrounding brain tissue.

She entered a clinical trial at Duke University’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center in Durham, North Carolina, that involved using her body’s immune system to attack the tumor. At first, the tumor shrank, but eventually it stopped responding to treatments.

What is glioblastoma?

Glioblastoma is one of the most deadly and treatment-resistant cancers, according to the National Brain Tumor Society. It is a fast-growing glioma, a type of tumor that arises from glial cells, which protect nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

There is no cure for glioblastoma, but aggressive treatments such as surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and other targeted therapies may slow the growth of the tumor, according to Mayo Clinic. It’s considered to be advanced by the time of diagnosis, meaning there is no way to eradicate all cancer cells.

How common is it?

More than 13,000 Americans are diagnosed with glioblastoma each year, accounting for almost half of all cancerous brain tumors, according to the Cleveland Clinic. And more than 10,000 people in the U.S. will succumb to the disease every year, the National Brain Tumor Society reports.

Glioblastoma can occur at any age but is found more often in older adults. The average age at diagnosis is 64.

It’s the same type of brain cancer that killed former President Joe Biden’s son Beau Biden in 2015 and Sen. John McCain in 2018.

Can it be prevented?

Researchers have not found a way to prevent glioblastoma, and the cause of most of these tumors is unknown. Glioblastoma occurs when glial cells in the brain or spinal cord mutate, altering their genetic makeup.

People who have been exposed to significant amounts of radiation have an increased risk of developing glioblastoma. A family history and certain rare genetic syndromes may increase the risk of developing brain cancer.

How long can you live with it?

People diagnosed with glioblastoma typically have about 15-18 months to live, with only a 10% chance of survival after five years, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

With aggressive treatments, Love lived for about three years after receiving her diagnosis.

“My life has been extended by exceptional medical care, science and extraordinary professionals who have become dear friends,” Love wrote in a recent op-ed in the Deseret News. “My extra season of life has also been the result of the faith and prayers of countless friends, known and unknown.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.