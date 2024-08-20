What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s second day in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Democrats say they will lay out the 2024 election as “a choice between two very different visions of America” on the Democratic National Convention ‘s second night.

The theme for Tuesday’s events is “A bold vision for America’s future,” convention organizers said.

“While Donald Trump believes our best days are behind us, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz know the best days lie ahead,” the DNC said in a statement ahead of Tuesday night’s program.

The headliners will be second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama.

The evening is scheduled to begin after 5:30 p.m. CDT with two Democratic legacies: former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason Carter and former President John F. Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg, who has spoken out against his uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential bid.

Delegates watch during the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya

Stephanie Grisham, a White House press secretary under President Donald Trump who is now a critic of the former president, is expected to speak after 6 p.m., followed by content creator Nabela Noor, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, and Kenneth Stribling, a retired member of the Teamsters union.

Members of the Minnesota and California delegations will appear for a roll call during the 7 p.m. hour, representing the home states of vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and then Harris.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to appear after 8 p.m., followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will speak about taking on “corporate greed” and delivering on a economic agenda for working Americans, his office said. Sanders is supposed to be followed by Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, former American Express CEO Ken Chenault and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Angela Alsobrooks, a longtime mentee of Harris and Maryland county leader who is running for the U.S. Senate, is scheduled to speak after 9 p.m. She’ll be followed by John Giles, mayor of Mesa, Arizona, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois. Then, it will be the main speakers: Emhoff, Michelle Obama and Barack Obama.

The Obamas are the main event

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are returning to the city they once called home to take the stage in support of Harris’ nomination.

Their remarks come a day after the unofficial farewell for President Joe Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president. Biden won’t be in the hall to see his former running mate speak, having departed Chicago after his own speech Monday night.

Michelle Obama is expected to argue how Harris’ experiences and values make her qualified to serve as president. Her husband, Harris campaign officials said, will focus on what Democrats need to do in order to defeat former President Trump in the general election.

Organizers will try to keep to the schedule

Day one of the convention ran so far behind schedule — and so deep into the night — that organizers canceled some speakers, including a performance by singer-songwriter James Taylor, as part of what they called “real-time” adjustments.

They’ve since adjusted the convention to start half an hour earlier Tuesday. They promised more tweaks to keep the program running closer to on time, but provided few details.

‘A bold vision for America’s future’

In accordance with the day’s theme, organizers said day two of the convention will be a way to contrast what they characterized as Harris’ forward-looking strategy with Trump’s less positive outlook on America’s future.

As they did Monday, Democrats plan to showcase “everyday Americans” and some performers during each night, in addition to the elected officials and party leaders.

Along those lines, the night’s schedule includes a retired union worker and a Bangladeshi American content creator.

Protests are ongoing

Thirteen people were arrested during protests on the first day of the DNC, most of them related to a “brief breach” of security fencing “within sight and sound of the United Center,” the city’s police superintendent said Tuesday.

Still, protests were smaller than anticipated at the main rally on Monday, and mostly peaceful, even as some protesters clashed with police, used pepper spray against them and threw water bottles.

More protests are planned throughout the week, with activists hoping to call attention to abortion rights, economic injustice and the war in Gaza. Demonstrations are expected every day of the convention and, while their agendas vary, many agree an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war is the priority. On Tuesday night, a protest is planned outside the Israeli Consulate.

Trump’s counterprogramming has continued

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, continued on their separate trips across battleground states on Tuesday to keep Democrats from having the political spotlight all to themselves.

Trump visited Howell, Michigan, for a crime and safety event, while Vance hosted something similar in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As they did Monday, Trump’s campaign and surrogates — including Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida — held a media briefing on the sidelines of the DNC in Chicago, with the daily theme of “Make America Safe Again.”

___

Swenson reported from New York. Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.