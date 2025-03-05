White House confirms ‘ongoing talks and discussions’ with Hamas officials amid ceasefire uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that U.S. officials have had “ongoing talks and discussions” with Hamas officials.

Confirmation of the talks in the Qatari capital of Doha come as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains in the balance. Leavitt declined to provide detail on the the substance of talks.

“Look dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what’s in the best interest of the American people is something that the president has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith, effort to do what’s right for the American people,” she said.

Leavitt added that the Israel has been consulted about the direct engagement with Hamas officials, but noted that there are “American lives at stake.”

Israeli officials say about 24 living hostages — including Edan Alexander, an American citizen — as well as the bodies of at least 35 others are believed to still be held in Gaza.

The continuation of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire remains uncertain. President Donald Trump has signaled that he has no intentions of pushing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu away from a return to combat if Hamas doesn’t agree to terms to a new ceasefire proposal, which the Israelis have billed as being drafted by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

Adam Boehler, Trump’s nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, participated in the direct talks with Hamas.

The new plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining hostages — the militant group’s main bargaining chip — in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners — a key component of the first phase.

The talks between U.S. and Hamas officials was first reported earlier Wednesday by the news site Axios.

