White House state dinner features stunning DC views, knockout menu and celebrity star power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thursday’s White House state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto offered hundreds of guests some stunning D.C. views, a knockout menu, a healthy dose of celebrity star power and even a little family drama.

“I’m looking forward to having all the conversations,” Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar declared as she arrived, no doubt speaking for many a guest at one of the largest-ever White House state dinners.

Country singer Brad Paisley — wearing dual hats as both dinner guest and featured entertainer — promised he’d lead off his set with “American Saturday Night,” adding, “and then all bets are off.”

Singer-songwriter Don McLean arrived in an early wave of guests, as did Barbara Kingsolver, author of “The Poisonwood Bible,” set in Africa. Asked what about the continent inspired her, Kingsolver replied, “Everything.”

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms brought her 16-year-old son — but she confessed to reporters that he didn’t want to hold her hand. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., brought his mom, pronouncing her “the greatest woman in the world.”

President Joe Biden and Kenya's President William Ruto talk following a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Susan Walsh

The dinner entertainment, mixing Paisley’s country music and the gospel choir of Howard University in Washington, was designed with the tastes of Ruto and his wife, Rachel, in mind.

The menu for the crowd of around 500 featured fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, poached lobster, chilled heirloom tomato soup and a white chocolate basket.

Guests made their red carpet arrival in an entryway adorned with red roses and hot pink orchids while Toto’s hit “Africa” played on violin. The extra-long guest list did require cutting some corners to pull everything off: The typical presidential receiving list was nixed due to time constraints.

Invitees included actor LeVar Burton of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fame, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, the ex-secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. Another ex-president — Barack Obama — popped into the dining pavilion early in the evening but didn’t stick around.

Hillary Clinton pronounced it “wonderful to be back.” Her husband told reporters he particularly liked ”the girl behind you,” pointing to a portrait on the wall of his wife from her first lady days.

Other actors on the guest list included Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Penn and Michaela Coel. Assorted Democratic leaders included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Biden ally and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons. The senator and his son, Jack, attended after traveling to Kenya last year.

Even celebrities felt a wow factor. Coel, wearing a red and gold dress borrowed from a Sudanese friend, said it was “my first time in Washington — the closest I’ve had to this is ‘Hamilton,’ the musical.”

NBC news anchor Lester Holt said it was his second state dinner, joking, “I don’t get out much.”

The gathering was the first White House state dinner for an African nation since 2008, and it was the sixth and largest of the state dinners thrown by President Joe Biden.

The Bidens welcomed the Rutos on the North Portico and posed for photos before proceeding to a giant pavilion erected on the South Lawn.

The festivities were part of the administration’s efforts to build ties with Africa. Biden failed to keep a promise to visit the continent last year, but this week he said he plans to visit “in February, after I’m reelected” — a show of optimism about his prospects in November’s election.

Other attendees included former “Top Chef” contestant Kwame Onwuachi and top Democratic donor Mark Gallogly. Sheryl Sandberg, who helped to transform Facebook from a tech startup into a digital advertising empire, philanthropist Melinda Gates and Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is scheduled to stand trial next month on gun charges in Delaware and on federal tax charges in September, were also among those expected.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a longtime, leading Democratic voice and former presidential candidate himself, was asked while arriving about Biden’s chances against his predecessor and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. He responded that “democracy is going to win in ’24” while adding that Africa has not been properly recognized on the world stage — which he said made Thursday night’s dinner especially important.

Ruto is on a three-day state visit as his East African nation prepares to deploy forces to Haiti, part of a U.N.-led effort to try to calm a spiraling security crisis there.

First lady Jill Biden said the dinner entertainment was chosen to honor the Rutos’ “love of gospel and country music.” Ruto is a former evangelist and often leads praise and worship songs when he speaks in churches in Kenya.

Gospel music has its origins in the American South, and grew out of musical traditions of Africa and hymns enslaved people sang. Country music’s roots trace to the American South and West, and were influenced by a variety of sounds, including Appalachian, folk and African music.

The dinner’s decor featured fuchsia and purple African orchids and American roses. That’s a pairing that symbolizes enduring U.S.-Kenyan friendship, the first lady said, while recalling her own visit to Kenya as part of a five-day, two-country 2023 African tour.

The setting in a transparent pavilion was meant to give guests a view of the sun setting and the Washington Monument. More than 1,000 candles were placed along the pavilion walls, while a suspended centerpiece with 15,000 layered reflective metallic strips was there to amplify the candlelight.

Kenya last had a White House state dinner in 2003. No African nation has had one since President George W. Bush honored Ghana’s President John Kufuor five years after that.

The Bidens previously hosted post-pandemic state dinners for France, South Korea and India — which featured the Biden administration’s previous attendance high of nearly 400 guests — as well as for Australia in October and Japan last month.

—-

Associated Press writer Evelyne Musambi contributed to this report from Nairobi, Kenya.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.