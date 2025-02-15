Zelenskyy calls for ‘European army’ as EU leaders bristle at new US policies on Ukraine

MUNICH (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday the time has come for the creation of an “armed forces of Europe” because the U.S. may no longer be counted on to support Europe.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hit back at Americans for meddling in his country’s election after U.S. Vice President JD Vance scolded European leaders over their approach to democracy and met with the leader of a German far-right party.

Forceful speeches from Zelenskyy and Scholz on Day 2 of the Munich Security Conference underlined the impact of a blizzard of decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump that show a rapidly growing chasm in transatlantic ties.

European leaders are reeling after Trump’s decision to upend years of U.S. policy by holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in hopes of ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia on Saturday all but ruled out that Europeans will be included in any Ukraine peace talks.

Ramping up his desire for a more muscular and mighty Europe, Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s three-year fight against Russia has proved that a foundation exists for the creation of a European army — an idea long discussed among some continental leaders.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader

“I really believe that time has come,” he said. “The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

Zelenskyy alluded to a phone conversation between Trump and Putin this week, after which Trump said he and Putin would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine — breaking with the Biden administration’s harder line against Moscow over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump later assured Zelenskyy that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war. The Ukrainian leader insisted Europe should also have one.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “not once did (Trump) mention that America needs Europe at the table.”

“That says a lot,” he said. “The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

“Now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said his idea wasn’t about replacing NATO. “This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s,” he said.

It’s unclear whether the idea will catch on with European leaders. Zelenskyy has sought greater military and economic support from the European Union for years and repeatedly warned that other parts of Europe could be vulnerable to Russia’s expansionist ambitions too.

While the bloc — along with the United States — has been one of Kyiv’s strongest backers, pockets of political disagreement in EU over its approach to Moscow and economic realities, including national debt levels that have crimped defense spending, have stood in the way of greater support.

Europeans likely excluded from Ukraine peace talks

European leaders have been trying to make sense of a tough new line from Washington on issues including democracy and Ukraine’s future, as the Trump administration continues to upend transatlantic conventions that have been in place since after World War II.

Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, all but cut out Europeans from any Ukraine-Russia talks, despite Zelenskyy’s call for Europe to take part.

“You can have the Ukrainians, the Russians, and clearly the Americans at the table talking,” Kellogg said at an event hosted by a Ukrainian tycoon. Pressed on whether that meant Europeans will not be included, he said: “I’m a school of realism. I think that’s not going to happen.”

“We need to ensure Ukrainian sovereignty,” he said, before adding: The “European alliance … are going to be critical to this.”

Asked what he would tell Trump if he were at the conference, Radosław Sikorski, Poland’s foreign minister, said he would remind Trump that the U.S. had pledged to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes until it secures its independence.

“The credibility of the United States depends on how this war ends — not just the Trump administration (but) the United States itself,” Sikorski warned.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister, described the new U.S. stance as a “moment of truth” that requires European leaders to overcome their differences and unite for a meaningful peace in Ukraine.

“This is an existential moment. It’s a moment where Europe has to stand up,” she said. “There won’t be any lasting peace if it’s not a European-agreed peace.”

Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir, meanwhile, lamented a lack of clarity from Washington.

“People are still not sure what the U.S. wants to do. And I think it would be good if we came out of this conference if they had a clear picture of it,” she said.

German chancellor hits back at Vance

Earlier, Scholz said he was “pleased” at what he called a shared commitment with the United States to “preserving the sovereign independence of Ukraine,” and agreed with Trump that the Russia-Ukraine war must end.

But Scholz also condemned the new political tack from Washington, affirming his strong stance against the far-right and said his country won’t accept people who “intervene in our democracy.”

A day earlier, Vance chastised Europe leaders at the conference and suggested that free speech is “in retreat” across the continent. He said that many Americans saw in Europe “entrenched interests hiding behind ugly Soviet-era words like misinformation and disinformation.”

Vance said no democracy could survive telling millions of voters that their concerns “are invalid or unworthy of even being considered.” He also met with the co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is polling second ahead of Scholz’s own Social Democrats ahead of Feb. 23 elections in Germany.

Alluding to Germany’s Nazi past, Scholz said the longstanding commitment to “Never Again” — a return to the extreme right — was not reconcilable with support for AfD.

“We will not accept that people who look at Germany from the outside intervene in our democracy and our elections and in the democratic opinion-forming process in the interest of this party,” he said. “That’s just not done, certainly not amongst friends and allies. We resolutely reject this.”

“Where our democracy goes from here is for us to decide,” Scholz added.

Blann reported from Kyiv, Ukraine and Keaten reported from in Lyon, France. Sylvia Hui in London and Ilia Novikov in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

