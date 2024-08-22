Zelenskyy visits border area for the first time since Ukrainian forces entered Russia’s Kursk region

President Voldymyr Zelenskyy toured the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy on Thursday in his first visit to the border area since his forces entered Russian territory more than two weeks ago.

During a meeting with Ukraine’s military commander, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces have claimed control of another settlement in the Russian region of Kursk and taken more Russian prisoners of war whom he hopes to exchange for captured Ukrainians.

But the gains there come as Ukraine continues to lose ground in its eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its military has claimed control of the village of Mezhove.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

A Ukrainian drone attack Thursday sparked a fire at a military facility in southern Russia as Kyiv pushes its offensive in the Kursk region where it has taken territory and prisoners, and struck key infrastructure including bridges, airfields and oil depots.

Andrei Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region, said Thursday that a “defense ministry facility” was on fire after being attacked by drones in the area of Marinovka, in a sign that Ukraine is not letting up on its attacks. He did not specify what was damaged.

Ukraine attacked Russia overnight with 28 drones, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said. Thirteen were shot down over the Volgograd region, seven over the Rostov region, four over the Belgorod region, two over the Voronezh region, and one each over the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the ministry said.

Russian Telegram channels said drones attempted to attack a military air base near Marinovka in the village of Oktyabrsky. Videos shared on Russian social media showed an explosion in the night sky, reportedly near the base. Marinovka is about 300 kilometers (185 miles) east of the Ukrainian border and about the same distance west from the border with Kazakhstan.

Ukraine did not acknowledge the attacks but it comes as Kyiv continues a ground offensive in Russia’s Kursk region that has rattled the Kremlin. The daring operation is the largest attack on Russia since World War II and could involve as many as 10,000 Ukrainian troops backed by armor and artillery, military analysts say.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said one drone was taken down several kilometers (miles) from the airfield near Marinovka and that wreckage from another fell on a trailer near the air base, causing it to catch fire.

Data from NASA fire satellites, which monitor Earth for forest blazes, showed fires breaking out around the air base’s apron, where fighter jets were previously seen parked.

Another fire burned Thursday in Russia’s Rostov region, where firefighters struggled for the fifth day to put out a fire at an oil depot in the town of Proletarsk caused by a Ukrainian drone attack Sunday.

Russian state television channels have largely avoided covering the attack. Russian Orthodox priests visited Proletarsk to pray for injured firefighters.

Independent Russian telegram channels said another powerful explosion was heard Wednesday evening and shared videos of a fireball burning in the night sky. State news agency Tass said 47 people were injured while putting out the blaze, but firefighters succeeded in stopping fires in six fuel tanks.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press showed the fire at the oil depot still intensely burning as of Wednesday. Storage tanks at the facility appeared engulfed in flames. Visible flames could be seen in the images, with a thick black smoke cloud drifting west over the city of Proletarsk.

In Russia’s Kursk region where Ukraine is still trying to push forward, the Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov said that authorities began putting up concrete shelters at bus stops and other locations around the city Thursday to protect from shelling.

He said similar work will be done in Zheleznogorsk and Kurchatov, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located.

___

Associated Press writers Emma Burrows in London and Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.