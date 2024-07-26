Guide to 2024 Paris Olympic Games

PARIS – Athletes in their prime. Tales of perseverance and commitment. Epic rivalries.

The Olympic Games have begun, and are a mix of the old – and the new.

Breakdancing is making its debut. Non-traditional sports like climbing, surfing, and skateboarding are making a return, and, of course, there are the old favorites like swimming, soccer, volleyball, and basketball.

One of the most anticipated matchups is in the pool between USA vs. Australia. Competition starts Saturday.