Olympic gymnast speaks about Jordan Chiles being stripped of her bronze medal

PARIS — The Paris Olympic games filled with excitement but also controversy with the ruling that stripped American gymnast Jordan Chiles of her bronze medal in the floor routine.

Chiles was initially bumped from 5th place to 3rd place after her coach challenged her difficulty score. However, days later, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that her coach’s appeal came four seconds too late, missing the one-minute deadline for appeals.

Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, who was part of the 1996 Magnificent Seven team that won the U.S. its first-ever gold medal for women’s team competition, spoke to News10NBC about the issue. She said it all comes down to human error.

“If we could remove the subjectivity of the sport, that would be a beautiful thing, and I think it would probably make it a much more fair sport. However this is a situation that is common in the sport of gymnastics, where judges will miss a difficult value that would make all the difference in the world in outcome,” Dawes said.

USA Gymnastics says it has submitted new video evidence in an effort to reinstate Chiles’ bronze medal.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.