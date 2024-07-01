Roberts Wesleyan pole vaulter qualities for Olympics

CHILI, N.Y. – Brynn King is going to the Olympics – and she’s coming off her career-best pole vault performance.

King, who is a student at Roberts Wesleyan University, qualified Sunday night for the U.S. team at the Olympic trials at the University of Oregon.

She cleared 4.73 meters on her first attempt.

The university has a strong connection to the Games. King is coached by Jenn Suhr, a 2004 graduate and three-time Olympian who brought home a gold medal in 2012 and silver in 2008.

King, a Texas native, will compete in Paris on Aug. 5 and Aug. 7.