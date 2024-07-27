‘So much excitement’: Woman back from Paris describes scene of city bustling for the Games

Woman returns from Paris, shares feeling of city as Olympics neared

You’ve been watching it all play out on News10NBC: the kickoff to the Paris Summer Olympics. But while it’s one thing to see the glitz and glamour from behind the small screen, it’s quite another to experience the once-in-a-lifetime occasion firsthand.

News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke spoke with a woman who just got back from the City of Light, about what it’s like to be there among the millions of visitors.

Valerie Puma works for AAA, but she wasn’t in France for business; she was there to celebrate her sister’s graduation.

“We basically just lived in my sister’s small Paris apartment for most of the trip,” she said.

And, as you can imagine, the city was bustling. Organizers were expecting most Olympic visitors and spectators to use the subway system, so they’ve added signs to help at each stop and even made some changes inside the trains.

“They have these temporary stickers at the top where those stops are and it says, ‘this is Olympic central,’ this stop is where you get off for the Eiffel Tower or where you get off for this stadium. So, that was really nice.” Puma said.

And it seems no matter where you go, they’re happy to sell you some merch.

“Even at the airport, there were a lot of Olympics-themed things that you could buy when you first came in or right before you left,” Puma said, showing the Paris mascot she bought. “He’s so cute, he’s a hat,” she said.

Puma got back earlier this week, just in time to enjoy the Games from home, while having the extra perspective of just how much an experience it is for those who are in France.

“There is just going to be so much excitement and rooting for your team, rooting for your home and everybody kinda coming together. I think that’s the beautiful thing about the Olympic Games,” she said.

As someone who specializes in travel, Puma already is looking at airfare and travel packages for the Winter Olympics in Italy in 2026.