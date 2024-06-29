St. John Fisher grad from Groveland competing to make Olympic high jump team

Fisher graduate from Groveland competes to qualify for Olympic high jump team

A young man who grew up in Livingston County and later graduated from St. John Fisher University is competing in Oregon this weekend to make it to the Olympics in Paris.

Kyle Rollins is a 25-year-old high jumper from Groveland. He’s just one round away from making the team after making it through the preliminary round in Oregon earlier this week.

After graduating from St. John Fisher in 2022, Rollins has had to balance work and training for this competition, waking up at 4 a.m. to work out before going to his day job. He works a couple part-time jobs, as a bartender and as a coach at SUNY Geneseo.

On Sunday, he will compete for his chance to make that Olympic squad.

During an interview Saturday with News10NBC, Rollins shared why tomorrow may be the biggest jump he will ever take, but remains confident that he has prepared himself for what it takes to make the sport’s biggest stage.

“Pressure is not something that I’m unfamiliar with, so I’m feeling pretty good,” Rollins said. “Just the fact that it such a big stage, I guess it makes me a little more nervous leading into the competition, but it’s not like I’m shaking in my boots before I start to jump. In the past that feeling has only made me jump a little bit higher too, so hopefully that’s how it works tomorrow and let’s see how high I can get.”

Rollins says he will compete at 630 p.m. EST, and it will be televised on Peacock.

This isn’t Rollins’ first time on the big stage. While at Fisher, he set a program record and won two Division 3 national championships.

Someone else to watch Sunday: Brynn King, a Roberts Wesleyan student, is competing in the women’s pole vault. That can be viewed at 6:15 p.m. EST Sunday on Peacock and the NBC Sports website.

Also: Be sure to join us for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. It’s happened in just under a month, at 1:30 p.m. EST July 26.





