U.S. women win basketball gold over France in nail-biter of a game

In a dramatic final game, the U.S. women’s basketball home will take home gold after winning to France 67-66.

It was a tense final after France dug deep to come back from behind in the first quarter and fight with everything that team had as it tried to secure a medal on its home court. But the American women turned up the heat, with A’ja Wilson playing an inspiring last two quarters.

France called a timeout in the final 17 seconds after the U.S. took a narrow lead of 63-59, following Wilson’s making one of two free throw shots.

In the end, it came down to free throws after both France and U.S. fouls put women on each side on the line. Kahleah Copper put the women ahead in the final seconds of the game that France could not come back from.