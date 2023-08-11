ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Alvin is a cat looking for a loving home.

Alvin, a striking 5-year-old white and black feline, boasts a history of harmonious living with fellow cats. He’s a gentle soul, approaching human friendships with graceful patience, cherishing the journey of trust.

Alvin’s ideal day involves a serene view from a high perch, indulging in playful moments with his beloved catnip toys, and cozying up on plush blankets. This elegant feline has a soft spot for melodic, soothing voices, which bring him comfort and a sense of connection. Alvin’s quiet strength and warm heart make him a cherished companion for those fortunate enough to know him.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Alvin and take him home.