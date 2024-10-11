Pet of the Week: Arrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Arrow, a 2-year-old dog, is looking for a loving home.

Looking at this sweet girl’s face will make you feel like Cupid’s arrow is through your heart. Arrow is definitely a lovebug. She adores soaking up attention and snuggles.

She’s also a playful young lady who loves toys, especially stuffed toys. Arrow loves playing tug-of-war or fetch with her human friends but she’s also great at keeping herself entertained with her toys when your arm needs a break.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Arrow and take her home.