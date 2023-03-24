ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Asa is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Pretty three-year-old Asa came to us as a stray, so we don’t know the specifics of her history, but we know she had a rough start. She got to Lollypop Farm thin, dehydrated and suffering from heartworm. We’re giving her lots of good food and our vets are treating her medically, so now the next step is to find her a home to live in while we finish treatment and then forever.

Because Ada’s understandably shy of new people, we’d like her to meet everyone in the family before going home. We also think any children in the home should be at least 12 years old. We don’t know if she’s ever lived with dogs or cats, so if you have a dog – or a few – at home, we’d like to introduce them here to make sure things get off to a good start. We also have lots of tips for you on how to handle slow at-home introductions if there are any cats in the family.

Are you willing to be patient to win Asa’s forever love? If so, we’d love to see you here to meet her and our other available dogs. Your new family member could be just a short drive away.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Asa and take her home.