ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Aspen is a 4-year-old dog who loves to cuddle and is looking for a loving home.

This little love bug can’t wait to curl up in your lap or join you on all your adventures. Lollypop farm isn’t sure how she’d do in a house with cats or kids. She’ll want to meet all of her potential new family members before going to her forever home.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Aspen and take her home