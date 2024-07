ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Beast, a 13-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

Although Beast is 13 years old, he has the heart of a youngster. He loves playing with wand toys and his cat tree. He might get along with another cat but dogs are a no-go for Beast. If you’re looking for a spirited and affectionate partner to add to your home, beast might be the companion for you.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Beast and take him home.