ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bitty, a 6-year-old cat, is looking for a loving home.

Bitty is a solid black cat who will need to be the only cat in her new home. She loves people, bird watching, and kneading her paws into plush blankets.

She would love to have access to a screened porch to relax on warm days. She’d be a great match for someone who appreciates a close bond with their pet.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Bitty and take her home.