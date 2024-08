ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Boo, a 10-year-old tabby cat, is looking for a loving home.

Lollypop Farm say Boo has a “spirit as warm as a cozy Halloween night”. He has a hearty appetite and loves the soothing sounds of classical music during nap times. Boo enjoys being around other cats.

You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Beast and take him home.