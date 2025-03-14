Pet of the Week: Cocoa Puffs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Cocoa Puffs, a 3-year-old Vietnamese Potbelly pig is looking for a loving home.

Cocoa Puffs came to Lollypop Farm in March of 2022 as part of a cruelty investigation. Along with her siblings (Fruity Pebbles, Trix, Corn Pops, and Reese’s Puffs) and their mother, Cookie Crisp, these ladies would love to find a home in pairs or threes.

Cocoa Puffs’ adoption fee is $100. A discount is possible for the whole group. You can reach out to Lollypop Farm to meet Cocoa Puffs and take her home.