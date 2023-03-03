ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Dakota is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Handsome Mr. Dakota was found as a stray. He is an energetic boy who loves toys and doing zoomies! He is looking for a home where he can get lots of playtime.

Dakota is sometimes suspicious of strangers at first, and his history with children and other animals is unknown. He has seemed interested in other dogs at the shelter, so he might enjoy having a buddy to play with if it is a good fit. Could you give Dakota a chance? How could you say no to that smile?

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Dakota and take him home.