ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Delphine is a 2-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Delphine came to Lollypop from another shelter, so little is known about her past. She was a favorite with the dog-walking volunteers at the previous shelter, though, and she’s quickly winning over the staff here at Lollypop Farm, so that’s pretty much the best recommendation any dog could have.

When meeting new people, its best to let her set the pace while you’re ready with treats. Once she’s comfortable, lots of petting and some playtime will seal the deal and make you fast friends.

If you think Delphine might be The One, we’d love to see you here at the shelter to meet her and our other available dogs. True love could be waiting!

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Delphine and take her home.