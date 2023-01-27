ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Diesel is a 3-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Start your engines! Diesel is a playful, energetic 3-year-old who is always ready to go on an adventure! He would love to find someone to explore and play outside with. He also loves treats and will do a happy dance for them with his adorable floppy ears.

Diesel does not like cats and cannot share a house with them. His history with dogs and children is unknown, so he will need to be introduced to all family members before going home to make sure everyone gets along. If Diesel sounds like he could fit into your family, please come visit him! He can’t wait to meet you.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Diesel and take him home.