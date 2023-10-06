ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Duncan is a 8-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Duncan is a charming fellow, originally brought to us as a stray in June 2023. Duncan is very friendly and loves attention from people. He is always purring and he would love a family who wants a social cat. He is also very playful and loves to hunt. One of his favorite activities is going for leash walks. He is also an excellent self-groomer.

Lucky for Duncan, he gets to stay in this home on a foster basis (rather than in the shelter) while he looks for a new home. If you are interested in meeting him, please email Hannah at hhecht@lollypop.org