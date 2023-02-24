ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Eddie is a 3-year-old cat looking for a loving home.

Some people call him Edward, but his friends call him Eddie. Eddie would do best in a peaceful adult household. He has some strong opinions, and he thinks his opinions are always right.

Eddie wants to be the only animal in his new home, and because he’s such a big boy, you won’t need another pet anyway. He likes hanging out on tall cat trees (where he can survey his land), playing with wand toys, receiving soft nose scritches, and indulging in many kitty snacks if he has his way.

Eddie hopes you know kitty body language, because that’s how he often communicates. Eddie wants humans who aren’t just interested in his good looks, but people who understand his big personality and can deal with his likes and dislikes. Eddie is waiting for his special someone.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Eddie and take him home.