ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Eileen, a 5-year-old pig, is looking for a loving home.

Eileen came to Lollypop Farm in August 2021 alongside Gilbert and Annie, who is one of her best buddies. Although Eileen still has some growing to do, Lollypop Farm says she has a “sweet disposition.”

To learn more or to apply to adopt Eileen, click here.