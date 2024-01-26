Pet of the Week: Eve

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Eve, a 3-year-old tuxedo cat, is looking for a loving home.

As a rescue with an unknown past, Eve carries a sense of mystery, coupled with a touch of shyness that endears her to those who are patient enough to understand her need for a gradual approach.

Despite her initial reserve, Eve has a sweet spot for affection. Her culinary preferences are quite specific – she has a fondness for sardines served in water and the delightful taste of Churu treats.

One of Eve’s most adorable quirks is her love for cozy hideaways; she finds solace in burrowing deep into blankets, creating a snug and secure retreat. With her distinctive personality and unique preferences, Eve is not just a pet, but a companion with her own tale of resilience and a heart full of love to offer.

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Eve and take him home.